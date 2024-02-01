Murphy scores 13 as North Carolina A&T holds off Hampton 59-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jason Murphy scored 13 points to help North Carolina A&T hold off Hampton 59-58 on Thursday…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jason Murphy scored 13 points to help North Carolina A&T hold off Hampton 59-58 on Thursday night.

Murphy added seven rebounds for the Aggies (7-15, 5-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Jalal McKie had 12 points and five rebounds. Kyle Duke scored 12.

Kyrese Mullen had 18 points and eight rebounds to pace the Pirates (4-18, 0-10), who have lost 13 in a row. Jordan Nesbitt added 11 points and five assists.

The Aggies used a 15-2 second-half run to pull away from a 25-all halftime tie and put just enough distance between them and the Pirates. Camian Shell scored eight of his 10 points in the second half and added seven assists for North Carolina A&T.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.