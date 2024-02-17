Munoz leads Hawaii against UCSB after 20-point performance

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 7-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-11, 6-8 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 7-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-11, 6-8 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Juan Munoz scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 80-51 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos have gone 7-6 in home games. UCSB is fourth in the Big West with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Ajay Mitchell averaging 12.0.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 7-7 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCSB averages 75.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 68.6 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 19.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Noel Coleman is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, while averaging 13.3 points. Justin McKoy is shooting 53.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.