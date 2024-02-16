Munoz and Hawaii host UCSB

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 7-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-11, 6-8 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 7-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-11, 6-8 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii faces the UCSB Gauchos after Juan Munoz scored 20 points in Hawaii’s 80-51 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos are 7-6 in home games. UCSB scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 7-7 in conference games. Hawaii ranks fourth in the Big West giving up 68.6 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

UCSB makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Hawaii has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.9% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Noel Coleman averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Justin McKoy is shooting 53.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

