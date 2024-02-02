Muniz and Delaware State host Norfolk State

Delaware State Hornets (10-11, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (14-8, 4-1 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Delaware State Hornets (10-11, 3-2 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (14-8, 4-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on the Norfolk State Spartans after Jevin Muniz scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 69-66 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Spartans are 8-0 in home games. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Jack Doumbia averaging 5.0.

The Hornets are 3-2 against conference opponents. Delaware State is the MEAC leader with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Martez Robinson averaging 5.1.

Norfolk State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Delaware State gives up. Delaware State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

The Spartans and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Muniz averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Robinson is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

