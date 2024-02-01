Mullen and the Hampton Pirates visit conference foe N.C. A&T

Hampton Pirates (4-17, 0-9 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-15, 4-4 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (4-17, 0-9 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-15, 4-4 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces Hampton in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Aggies have gone 3-3 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pirates have gone 0-9 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 1-11 against opponents over .500.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than N.C. A&T allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camian Shell is averaging 11.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Aggies. Landon Glasper is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Kyrese Mullen is scoring 15.3 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Pirates: 0-10, averaging 71.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

