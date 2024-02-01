Mount St. Mary’s visits Pascarelli and Marist

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-8, 5-4 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-8, 5-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Josh Pascarelli scored 20 points in Marist’s 80-71 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Red Foxes are 5-2 on their home court. Marist averages 64.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 3-6 in conference games. Mount St. Mary’s is fifth in the MAAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Dakota Leffew averaging 4.0.

Marist’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Marist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 11 points. Max Allen is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Marist.

Leffew is averaging 17.6 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.