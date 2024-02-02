Mount St. Mary’s visits Pascarelli and Marist

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-8, 5-4 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (7-13, 3-6 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-8, 5-4 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -2.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Josh Pascarelli scored 20 points in Marist’s 80-71 victory over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Red Foxes have gone 5-2 at home. Marist ranks eighth in the MAAC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Jadin Collins averaging 10.0.

The Mountaineers are 3-6 in MAAC play. Mount St. Mary’s has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marist averages 64.9 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 71.3 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Marist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascarelli averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Max Allen is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Dakota Leffew is averaging 17.6 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.