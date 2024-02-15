Mount St. Mary’s takes on Rider following Reaves’ 24-point showing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-13, 7-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-16, 5-8 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-13, 7-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-16, 5-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces the Rider Broncs after Josh Reaves scored 24 points in Mount St. Mary’s 96-79 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Broncs have gone 5-4 in home games. Rider allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 7-6 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rider’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 73.0 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 75.3 Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 16.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Rider.

Dakota Leffew is shooting 44.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Mountaineers. Reaves is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.