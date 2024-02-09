Mount St. Mary’s plays Quinnipiac following Leffew’s 20-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-4, 11-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-13, 6-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-4, 11-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-13, 6-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Dakota Leffew scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 82-78 win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-3 at home. Mount St. Mary’s has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Bobcats are 11-1 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac averages 8.2 more points per game (78.8) than Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew is averaging 18.2 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Matt Balanc averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Amarri Tice is shooting 52.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.