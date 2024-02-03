ELECTION 2024: Live South Carolina Democratic Primary Results | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Moton scores 19, Grambling takes down Jackson State 70-62 at Legacy Classic

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 4:38 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tra’Michael Moton had 19 points in Grambling’s 70-62 victory over Jackson State in the Legacy Classic on Saturday.

Moton was 7 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Tigers (9-12, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jalen Johnson was 6 of 8 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Antwan Barnett finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Ken Evans finished with 15 points and five assists for the Tigers (8-13, 4-4). Chase Adams added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Jackson State. In addition, Jordan O’Neal had 11 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play again on Monday. Grambling visits Alcorn State and Jackson State hosts Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

