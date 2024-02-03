Moton scores 19, Grambling takes down Jackson State 70-62 at Legacy Classic

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tra’Michael Moton had 19 points in Grambling’s 70-62 victory over Jackson State in the Legacy Classic…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tra’Michael Moton had 19 points in Grambling’s 70-62 victory over Jackson State in the Legacy Classic on Saturday.

Moton was 7 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Tigers (9-12, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jalen Johnson was 6 of 8 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Antwan Barnett finished 3 of 4 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Ken Evans finished with 15 points and five assists for the Tigers (8-13, 4-4). Chase Adams added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Jackson State. In addition, Jordan O’Neal had 11 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play again on Monday. Grambling visits Alcorn State and Jackson State hosts Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

