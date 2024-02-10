Moss leads William & Mary against Delaware after 20-point performance

William & Mary Tribe (8-16, 3-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-9, 7-4 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (8-16, 3-8 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-9, 7-4 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -13; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Trey Moss scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 68-64 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-3 on their home court. Delaware averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Tribe are 3-8 against CAA opponents. William & Mary has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Delaware scores 75.8 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 73.0 William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of Delaware have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ray is averaging 9.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Gabe Dorsey is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tribe. Chase Lowe is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tribe: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.