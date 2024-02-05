Moss and the Toledo Rockets visit conference foe Eastern Michigan

Toledo Rockets (14-8, 8-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-13, 2-8 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (14-8, 8-2 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-13, 2-8 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ra’Heim Moss and the Toledo Rockets take on Tyson Acuff and the Eastern Michigan Eagles in MAC action Tuesday.

The Eagles are 7-4 on their home court. Eastern Michigan has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Rockets are 8-2 against MAC opponents. Toledo has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 10.4 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Moss is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

