Moss and the Toledo Rockets take on conference foe Akron

Toledo Rockets (14-7, 8-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-5, 8-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ra’Heim Moss and the Toledo Rockets take on Enrique Freeman and the Akron Zips in MAC play.

The Zips have gone 9-0 at home. Akron averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Rockets are 8-1 in conference games. Toledo averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Akron averages 76.2 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 75.5 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Akron gives up.

The Zips and Rockets square off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 18.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Zips.

Moss is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

