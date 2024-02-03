Moses and the UC Riverside Highlanders take on conference foe CSU Northridge

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-14, 3-7 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (13-9, 4-6 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-14, 3-7 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (13-9, 4-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moses and the UC Riverside Highlanders visit Keonte Jones and the CSU Northridge Matadors in Big West action Saturday.

The Matadors have gone 7-3 at home. CSU Northridge is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 3-7 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside is seventh in the Big West allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

CSU Northridge scores 76.3 points, 5.2 more per game than the 71.1 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 68.0 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 73.2 CSU Northridge gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Sean Allen-Eikens is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Matadors. Gianni Hunt is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Moses is averaging 13 points and 4.7 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.