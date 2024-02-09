Moses and the UC Riverside Highlanders host conference foe UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (18-6, 11-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-15, 4-8 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (18-6, 11-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (9-15, 4-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moses and the UC Riverside Highlanders host Devin Tillis and the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Highlanders are 8-3 in home games. UC Riverside is 6-14 against opponents over .500.

The Anteaters have gone 11-1 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Riverside scores 68.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 65.4 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine scores 5.1 more points per game (76.1) than UC Riverside gives up to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.8 points for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

