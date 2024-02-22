Morton-Robertson and Purdue Fort Wayne host Green Bay

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-10, 8-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-10, 8-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays the Green Bay Phoenix after Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-69 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Phoenix are 10-2 in home games. Green Bay averages 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Mastodons are 8-8 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Green Bay averages 69.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 71.1 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Green Bay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Green Bay.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 17.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.