Mortle’s 24 lead Texas Southern over Florida A&M 78-75 in OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Zytarious Mortle scored 24 points as Texas Southern beat Florida A&M 78-75 in overtime on Saturday night.

Mortle was 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Tigers (9-12, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaylen Wysinger added 20 points while going 7 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line, and also had seven rebounds and five assists.

The Rattlers (4-17, 2-8) were led in scoring by Keith Lamar, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Speer added 14 points and seven assists for Florida A&M. I

