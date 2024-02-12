Mortle and Texas Southern host Bethune-Cookman

Texas Southern Tigers (9-12, 7-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-12, 6-4 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Southern Tigers (9-12, 7-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-12, 6-4 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Zytarious Mortle scored 24 points in Texas Southern’s 78-75 overtime victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats have gone 8-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Hulsewe averaging 1.6.

The Tigers are 7-3 in SWAC play. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahmar Young Jr. averaging 2.3.

Bethune-Cookman averages 75.0 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 71.7 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

PJ Henry is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.2 points and two steals. Jonathan Cisse is shooting 39.6% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

