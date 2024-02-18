Morgan State visits Delaware State following Tavarez’s 22-point game

Morgan State Bears (9-15, 5-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (11-13, 4-4 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morgan State Bears (9-15, 5-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (11-13, 4-4 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Morgan State Bears after Deywilk Tavarez scored 22 points in Delaware State’s 66-56 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Hornets have gone 5-5 at home. Delaware State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Bears are 5-3 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is eighth in the MEAC giving up 77.9 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Delaware State is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 72.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 71.1 Delaware State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martez Robinson is averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Hornets. Jevin Muniz is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 15.5 points for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 15.2 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

