Morgan State hosts Jenkins and Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (18-9, 8-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-17, 5-5 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays the Morgan State Bears after Tyrese scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 68-66 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears have gone 6-3 in home games. Morgan State leads the MEAC averaging 35.2 points in the paint. Rob Lawson leads the Bears with 9.0.

The Spartans are 8-2 in conference games. Norfolk State is fifth in the MEAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 3.5.

Morgan State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is averaging 14.9 points for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Jamarii Thomas is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Spartans. Jenkins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

