Morgan scores 31 as North Dakota State beats Kansas City 82-78 in OT

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Andrew Morgan’s 31 points led North Dakota State past Kansas City 82-78 in overtime on Thursday…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Andrew Morgan’s 31 points led North Dakota State past Kansas City 82-78 in overtime on Thursday night.

Morgan added five rebounds for the Bison (11-13, 4-5 Summit League). Boden Skunberg scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Noah Feddersen shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jamar Brown led the Roos (10-15, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Kansas City also got 16 points from Khristion Courseault. In addition, Jayson Petty finished with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.