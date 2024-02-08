Live Radio
Morgan scores 31 as North Dakota State beats Kansas City 82-78 in OT

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 11:12 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Andrew Morgan’s 31 points led North Dakota State past Kansas City 82-78 in overtime on Thursday night.

Morgan added five rebounds for the Bison (11-13, 4-5 Summit League). Boden Skunberg scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Noah Feddersen shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jamar Brown led the Roos (10-15, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Kansas City also got 16 points from Khristion Courseault. In addition, Jayson Petty finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

