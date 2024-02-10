Morgan scores 18 as North Dakota State downs Omaha 81-79

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Andrew Morgan had 18 points, 14 in the second half, in North Dakota State’s 81-79 win…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Andrew Morgan had 18 points, 14 in the second half, in North Dakota State’s 81-79 win over Omaha on Saturday.

Morgan also contributed seven rebounds for the Bison (12-13, 5-5 Summit League). Boden Skunberg scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 13, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jacari White shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Mavericks (12-14, 5-6) were led by Frankie Fidler, who recorded 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Omaha also got 12 points and six rebounds from Nick Davis. In addition, Grant Stubblefield finished with 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.