Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Morgan, Miller lead North…

Morgan, Miller lead North Dakota State over Oral Roberts 73-60

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 10:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Andrew Morgan and Tajavis Miller scored 18 points apiece in North Dakota State’s 73-60 victory against Oral Roberts on Thursday night.

Morgan had nine rebounds for the Bison (13-13, 6-5 Summit League), while Miller grabbed five boards. Boden Skunberg had 14 points.

Kareem Thompson and Isaac McBride both scored 14 for the Golden Eagles (11-14, 5-7). Thompson added eight rebounds. Jailen Bedford had 12 points and eight boards.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up