Morehead State visits UT Martin after Crews’ 32-point game

Morehead State Eagles (20-6, 11-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (16-10, 9-4 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Morehead State Eagles (20-6, 11-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (16-10, 9-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts the Morehead State Eagles after Jacob Crews scored 32 points in UT Martin’s 77-68 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-2 at home. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC with 35.3 points in the paint led by Crews averaging 7.5.

The Eagles have gone 11-2 against OVC opponents. Morehead State averages 15.0 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Drew Thelwell with 6.2.

UT Martin scores 80.0 points, 17.9 more per game than the 62.1 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is shooting 45.1% and averaging 19.5 points for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Riley Minix is shooting 54.9% and averaging 20.0 points for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.