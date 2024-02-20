Morehead State hosts Southern Indiana after Minix’s 26-point outing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-20, 4-10 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (20-7, 11-3 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-20, 4-10 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (20-7, 11-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Riley Minix scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 88-82 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Eagles have gone 12-0 in home games. Morehead State is the top team in the OVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-10 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Morehead State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Morehead State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is averaging 20.2 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 16.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

