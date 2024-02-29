Morehead State hosts Southeast Missouri State following Minix’s 30-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-21, 3-13 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (21-8, 12-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-21, 3-13 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (21-8, 12-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -18.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Riley Minix scored 30 points in Morehead State’s 78-57 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Eagles have gone 12-1 at home. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Minix averaging 2.9.

The Redhawks are 3-13 against OVC opponents.

Morehead State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Morehead State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalil Thomas is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.8 points. Minix is shooting 60.1% and averaging 24.7 points over the past 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.