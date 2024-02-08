Morehead State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Minix’s 21-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-10, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (18-5, 9-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-10, 6-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (18-5, 9-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Riley Minix scored 21 points in Morehead State’s 67-60 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 10-0 at home. Morehead State averages 15.1 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Drew Thelwell with 6.1.

The Cougars are 6-4 in conference play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks seventh in the OVC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Damarco Minor averaging 6.7.

Morehead State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville scores 9.1 more points per game (70.9) than Morehead State allows to opponents (61.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is scoring 18.9 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles.

Shamar Wright is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

