Morehead State defeats Tennessee State 68-49

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Lathon had 22 points in Morehead State’s 68-49 victory against Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Lathon also contributed 10 rebounds for the Eagles (17-5, 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Riley Minix scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Eddie Ricks III had eight points and was 4 of 8 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

Jason Jitoboh led the Tigers (12-10, 5-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and three blocks. Denim Dawson added 10 points for Tennessee State. In addition, EJ Bellinger finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

