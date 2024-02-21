Live Radio
Morales’ 17 help Boston University knock off American 67-52

The Associated Press

February 21, 2024, 10:01 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Morales’ 17 points helped Boston University defeat American 67-52 on Wednesday night.

Morales had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Terriers (12-16, 7-8 Patriot League). Miles Brewster was 6 of 8 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 16 points.

Matt Mayock finished with 12 points for the Eagles (14-14, 8-7). Lincoln Ball added 10 points and six rebounds for American.

Both teams next play Sunday. Boston University hosts Loyola (MD) and American travels to Colgate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

