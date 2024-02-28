Live Radio
Moore scores 23, Georgia Southern defeats Marshall 87-73

The Associated Press

February 28, 2024, 10:22 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 23 points in Georgia Southern’s 87-73 victory over Marshall on Wednesday night.

Moore also added five rebounds for the Eagles (7-23, 7-10 Sun Belt Conference). Malik Tidwell scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Eugene Brown III finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Kevon Voyles led the Thundering Herd (12-18, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds and four assists. Cam Crawford added 14 points and two steals for Marshall. Obinna Anochili-Killen also recorded 11 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Thundering Herd.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

