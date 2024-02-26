Live Radio
Moore scores 20 to lead Drexel to 70-60 victory over Delaware

The Associated Press

February 26, 2024, 9:07 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Justin Moore had 20 points in Drexel’s 70-60 victory over Delaware on Monday night.

Moore shot 8 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Dragons (18-11, 11-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Amari Williams added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Lucas Moore totaled 13 points and six boards.

Christian Ray led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-12, 9-7) with 12 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Jyare Davis added 11 points and two blocks. Niels Lane scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

