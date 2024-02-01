Moore leads Georgia Southern against Troy after 21-point outing

Troy Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-16, 5-4 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (13-8, 7-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-16, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays the Troy Trojans after Tyren Moore scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-70 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Trojans have gone 7-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy has a 0-5 record in one-possession games.

Georgia Southern is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Troy allows to opponents. Troy has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

The Eagles and Trojans meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Christyon Eugene averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Myles Rigsby is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.