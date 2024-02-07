Moore leads Georgia Southern against South Alabama after 24-point showing

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-18, 5-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-13, 3-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-18, 5-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-13, 3-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the South Alabama Jaguars after Tyren Moore scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 85-84 overtime loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Jaguars are 6-5 in home games. South Alabama gives up 77.6 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Alabama is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 70.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 77.6 South Alabama allows to opponents.

The Jaguars and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Gaiter is averaging 14.6 points for the Jaguars.

Moore is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

