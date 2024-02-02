Moore and No. 23 Oklahoma host UCF

Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-8, 3-5 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-8, 3-5 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Oklahoma visits the UCF Knights after Jalon Moore scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 73-53 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Knights are 9-4 on their home court. UCF has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 4-4 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

UCF is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Oklahoma allows to opponents. Oklahoma averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UCF gives up.

The Knights and Sooners face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Knights. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Milos Uzan is averaging 8.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

