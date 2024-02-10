Moody and Montana host Northern Colorado

Montana Grizzlies (16-8, 7-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (14-9, 7-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (16-8, 7-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (14-9, 7-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Northern Colorado Bears after Aanen Moody scored 20 points in Montana’s 94-66 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears have gone 9-2 at home. Northern Colorado ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Saint Thomas paces the Bears with 9.8 boards.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 in Big Sky play. Montana is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Colorado averages 80.7 points, 9.5 more per game than the 71.2 Montana gives up. Montana has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 19.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bears.

Laolu Oke is averaging 6.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.