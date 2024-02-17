Moody and Montana host Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (16-9, 7-5 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana State Bobcats (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (16-9, 7-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Aanen Moody scored 24 points in Montana’s 87-71 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-3 in home games. Montana ranks second in the Big Sky with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dischon Thomas averaging 4.2.

The Bobcats are 6-6 against conference opponents. Montana State has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Montana averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moody averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Thomas is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Montana.

Robert Ford III is averaging 15.9 points, eight rebounds and 2.9 steals for the Bobcats. Brandon Walker is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.