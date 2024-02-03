Moodie leads Alabama A&M against Florida A&M after 21-point performance

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-14, 2-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-17, 2-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-14, 2-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-17, 2-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on the Florida A&M Rattlers after Chad Moodie scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 87-76 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 at home. Alabama A&M is sixth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Lorenzo Downey paces the Bulldogs with 3.7 boards.

The Rattlers have gone 2-5 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

Alabama A&M scores 69.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 82.6 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Rattlers face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is shooting 45.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Downey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Keith Lamar is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.