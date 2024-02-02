Moodie and Alabama A&M host Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-14, 2-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-17, 2-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-14, 2-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-17, 2-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays the Florida A&M Rattlers after Chad Moodie scored 21 points in Alabama A&M’s 87-76 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-4 at home. Alabama A&M is fifth in the SWAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Moodie averaging 1.5.

The Rattlers are 2-5 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alabama A&M averages 69.5 points per game, 13.1 fewer points than the 82.6 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Rattlers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs. Moodie is averaging 8.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 58.8% over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Keith Lamar is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jalen Speer is shooting 46.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

