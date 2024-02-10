Montgomery leads Rhode Island against UMass after 30-point game

Rhode Island Rams (11-12, 5-5 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-8, 5-5 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (11-12, 5-5 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-8, 5-5 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the UMass Minutemen after Zek Montgomery scored 30 points in Rhode Island’s 88-65 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Minutemen have gone 10-2 at home. UMass has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 5-5 in conference matchups. Rhode Island ranks second in the A-10 scoring 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Jaden House averaging 7.8.

UMass’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 73.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the 72.0 UMass allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 12.6 points. Josh Cohen is shooting 46.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

House is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Rams. David Green is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.