Montana takes on Eastern Washington in conference showdown

Eastern Washington Eagles (13-8, 7-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (15-7, 6-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Sky foes Montana and Eastern Washington square off on Saturday.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-2 at home. Montana has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Montana’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Montana allows.

The Grizzlies and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Brandon Whitney is shooting 59.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for Montana.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Dane Erikstrup is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

