Montana takes home win streak into matchup with Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (13-8, 7-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (15-7, 6-3 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Eastern Washington aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-2 at home. Montana is third in the Big Sky scoring 76.8 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Cedric Coward averaging 6.6.

Montana makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Eastern Washington has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

The Grizzlies and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Whitney is averaging 10.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Grizzlies.

Coward is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

