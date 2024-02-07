Montana State visits Thomas and Northern Colorado

Montana State Bobcats (11-12, 6-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-9, 6-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (11-12, 6-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (13-9, 6-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Saint Thomas scored 29 points in Northern Colorado’s 82-63 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bears have gone 8-2 at home. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky averaging 81.1 points and is shooting 48.2%.

The Bobcats are 6-4 in Big Sky play. Montana State ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 13.2 assists per game led by Eddie Turner III averaging 3.6.

Northern Colorado is shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 47.2% Montana State allows to opponents. Montana State has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bears.

Robert Ford III is averaging 15.3 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.