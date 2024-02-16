Montana State visits Moody and Montana

Montana State Bobcats (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (16-9, 7-5 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana State Bobcats (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (16-9, 7-5 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Aanen Moody scored 24 points in Montana’s 87-71 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-3 in home games. Montana has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 6-6 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is 7-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Montana averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Montana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moody is averaging 15.2 points for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Eddie Turner III is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 19.9 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 54.0% over the past 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.