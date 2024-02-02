Montana State takes on Idaho following Ford’s 21-point game

Idaho Vandals (7-14, 1-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-11, 6-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (7-14, 1-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-11, 6-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State plays the Idaho Vandals after Robert Ford III scored 21 points in Montana State’s 70-60 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bobcats are 8-5 on their home court. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Vandals have gone 1-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho gives up 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Montana State averages 74.6 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 71.9 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Montana State allows.

The Bobcats and Vandals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Brandon Walker is shooting 66.3% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Quinn Denker is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Vandals: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.