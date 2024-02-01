Montana State hosts Price and Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-11, 5-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (13-7, 7-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (10-11, 5-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits the Montana State Bobcats after Ethan Price scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 85-70 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 7-5 in home games. Montana State is 6-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 7-0 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is 2-0 in one-possession games.

Montana State makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Eastern Washington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Montana State gives up.

The Bobcats and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Robert Ford III is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Montana State.

Ellis Magnuson is averaging 2.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Cedric Coward is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.