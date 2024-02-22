Montana State hosts Portland State following Allen’s 27-point showing

Portland State Vikings (16-11, 7-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (16-11, 7-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State faces the Montana State Bobcats after Kaelen Allen scored 27 points in Portland State’s 83-68 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 8-6 in home games. Montana State has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Vikings are 7-7 in Big Sky play. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 6.8.

Montana State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.6 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Montana State has given up to its opponents (47.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Ford III is averaging 15.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.8 steals for the Bobcats.

Allen is scoring 12.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

