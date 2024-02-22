Montana State earns 72-67 victory over Portland State

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Eddie Turner III scored 27 points as Montana State beat Portland State 72-67 on Thursday night.…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Eddie Turner III scored 27 points as Montana State beat Portland State 72-67 on Thursday night.

Turner was 9-of-15 shooting, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Walker added 14 points while going 7 of 16 from the field and had nine rebounds.

Isiah Kirby finished with 16 points for the Vikings (16-12, 7-8). Portland State also got 12 points and two steals from Bobby Harvey. In addition, Ismail Habib had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

