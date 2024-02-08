Montana beats Northern Arizona 94-66

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — (AP) — Aanen Moody had 20 points in Montana’s 94-66 victory against Northern Arizona on Thursday…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — (AP) — Aanen Moody had 20 points in Montana’s 94-66 victory against Northern Arizona on Thursday night.

Moody was 7 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Grizzlies (16-8, 7-4 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer scored 15 points, finishing 7 of 11 from the floor. Josh Vazquez had 14 points and was 5 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Carson Basham led the way for the Lumberjacks (10-14, 3-7) with 15 points and three blocks. Trenton McLaughlin added 12 points for Northern Arizona. In addition, Jayden Jackson had nine points.

