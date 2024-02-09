Monmouth visits Northeastern following Sakota’s 24-point game

Monmouth Hawks (13-11, 6-5 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (9-15, 4-7 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts…

Monmouth Hawks (13-11, 6-5 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (9-15, 4-7 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Luka Sakota scored 24 points in Northeastern’s 86-76 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Huskies have gone 4-4 in home games. Northeastern is ninth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

The Hawks are 6-5 in conference games. Monmouth has a 6-10 record against teams over .500.

Northeastern makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Monmouth averages 71.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 72.9 Northeastern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Doherty is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Nikita Konstantynovskyi is averaging nine points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Xander Rice is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

