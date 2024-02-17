Monmouth takes on Stony Brook after Rice’s 37-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (14-12, 7-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (14-12, 7-6 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Stony Brook Seawolves (14-12, 7-6 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (14-12, 7-6 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts the Stony Brook Seawolves after Xander Rice scored 37 points in Monmouth’s 88-87 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Hawks are 11-1 in home games. Monmouth has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 7-6 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is 5-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Monmouth scores 72.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 72.3 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is averaging 21.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.2 points for the Seawolves. Aaron Clarke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

